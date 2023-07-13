Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning as heavy downpours forecast nationwide

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the majority of counties.

The alert, which covers Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht, comes into effect at 2am on Friday and is valid until 7pm.

The national forecaster said there will be spells of heavy rain on Friday. It will be blustery at times also, especially on south and east coasts.

Possible impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells today, with a few showers around ahead of a more unsettled weekend, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will become cloudier during the day with more widespread showers developing during the afternoon and light to moderate southwest winds.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C and 19C.

There will be wet and windy conditions on Friday, heavy rain in the south to start will spread northwards during the day, accompanied by fresh to strong easterly winds.

It will become drier in the south later in the afternoon, with winds easing somewhat.

Heavy rain will continue over much of the northern half of the country during the evening.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (10th of July - 17th of July)

Localised flooding is possible with highest temperatures between 15C and 20C, warmest in the south.

The national forecaster said there will be unsettled conditions for the weekend and continuing into next week.

Saturday will be cloudy with widespread showers or longer spells of rain, heavy in places.

It will be windy in most areas with fresh to strong northwest winds, very windy along Atlantic coasts with highest temperatures between 15C and 19C.

On Sunday, a mix of cloud and sunshine with showers, becoming widespread and heavier in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 19C with moderate westerly winds.

On Monday, scattered showers are likely, although there is the chance of more widespread and persistent rainfall developing with highest temperatures between 16C and 19C with moderate southwest winds.

Current indications suggest that further showers are likely on Tuesday, with similar temperatures.