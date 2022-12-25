Icicles form on foliage near the Sally Gap in the Wicklow Mountains. Photo: Damien Storan

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow ice warning for the entire country.

The alert will come into force at midnight tonight and is valid until 10am on St Stephen’s Day.

The national forecaster said there will be ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning, which will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.

Meanwhile, showery rain has extended across the country this Christmas Day.

Some prolonged and heavy falls may lead to spot flooding in places, it will be bright in parts of the south and east.

There is a chance of isolated hail and lightning, clearer and much colder conditions will move in across the northwest in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 6C and 10C in moderate southwest breezes, veering northwest and freshening for a time later.

Showery rain will clear from the east and southeast early on Christmas night and skies will clear.

It will become cold with frost and some icy stretches expected to develop.

Scattered showers will follow across the west and north, some turning to hail, sleet or snow.

Lowest temperatures overnight will range between -2C to 3C with northwesterly breezes easing light to moderate.

St Stephen's Day will be cold and bright with sunshine and scattered showers, some turning to sleet with snow possible over high ground.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 3C and 7C, coldest in the north, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Conditions will be very unsettled over the coming days with rain and strong winds on most days.