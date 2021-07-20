Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange warning for six counties until Friday with a Yellow warning issued for the rest of the country.

The Orange warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath.

“Maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in places and overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees,” Met Eireann said.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow high temperatures warning nationwide.

The heatwave nationwide looks set to continue for the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to reach highs of between 27C and 30C.

"High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night,” the national forecaster said.

“Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.”

The warning is in place between 1pm today until 9am on Friday.

Glorious conditions are expected today, while it is anticipated that tomorrow could see the hottest day yet.

The warning comes after Met Éireann reported the hottest day of the year on Saturday with a temperatures of 29.5 degrees reported in Athenry, Co Galway at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, the hottest day ever in Northern Ireland was recorded on Saturday when a temperature of 31.2C was recorded in Ballywatticock, County Down, at 3.40pm.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan issued an appeal for people to take care in the extreme heat.

“While people should get outdoors this week and enjoy the beautiful weather, it’s important to do so in as safe a way as possible,” he said.

“Be SunSmart – regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses. Keep yourself cool and hydrated.”

Dr Holohan said other risks to be mindful of during this spell of hot weather are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes,” he said.

"Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty. If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency.

“If you feel unwell, or you or your children display any of the above symptoms immediately move to a cool place, rest and hydrate. If needed, seek medical attention.

“Look out for others around you, especially individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as older people, young children and babies.

“Finally, please continue to follow relevant public health advice to keep you and those around you safe from Covid-19.”