Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork and Kerry.

The alert was issued this evening and is in effect until midnight.

The national forecaster said the thunderstorms tonight “may cause some disruption”.

It comes as Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for five counties, and a Yellow warning for 11 more, along with an alert for likely flooding on Wednesday.

The Orange warning, which will come into force at midnight tonight for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, is valid until midnight on Wednesday.

This comes as the forecaster issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for much of the east of the country for Wednesday.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Tipperary, are also under a Yellow rainfall warning from midnight tonight until midnight on Wednesday.

The forecaster said there is the possibility of thundery downpours and localised flooding which will cause disruption in all eight of these counties listed.

"Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours will lead to localised flooding," the forecaster said.

“Disruption is likely.”

A band of low pressure from the southwest means a wet and windy week for the country, which will most likely continue into the weekend.

Today will be a largely dry and sunny day for much of the country, it will be cloudier in the southwest with occasional rain or drizzle there. Becoming breezy later with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong with highest temperatures between 12C to 16C.

"Then there will be some heavy falls and downpours, we have issued a yellow rainfall warning from Tuesday night into Wednesday night,” Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said.

The rain will break up for a time during the morning on Wednesday before picking up again in the afternoon. It'll be heaviest and most persistent in the south and southwest with localised flooding possible there again.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C to 15C, easterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.

Ms Kealy warned people in the counties where a warning has been issued that the heavy rainfall will lead to some localised flooding.

"With that type of rainfall heading North it could lead to some localised flooding, you are looking at a pretty wet start to Wednesday with heavy rain in many places.

“There will be a break with the rain on Wednesday afternoon and it will break for a little bit, it will be drier for a short time but it will be short-lived.

"After the first band of heavy rain another will follow, and this low pressure hanging out to the southwest will keep feeding those heavy falls.”

The forecaster said although temperatures will remain in the low to mid-teens, it will feel cooler at times due to the heavy rain and wind.

She added that although the forecast for the coming weekend is uncertain, the rain will likely continue.

“[The pressure] is coming from the south so the air will be mild but with the rain and the wind it’s not going to feel warm,” Ms Kealy said.

“The low pressure that is bringing the rain isn't going too far, so we could see it continue into the end of the week and possibly the weekend, there are some uncertainties this far out but there are no signs that it’ll be settling down.”

Many places will be dry on Thursday with sunny spells, cloudier weather in the south will rain and drizzle over southern counties. Highest temperatures will range between 14C to 16C with moderate to fresh southeast to east winds.

There'll be widespread showers or longer spells of rain on Friday with a clearance from the south in the evening. Highest temperatures will range between 15C or 16C with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.