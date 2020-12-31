Three counties are being warned to be cautious on roads this New Years Eve as a snow/ice yellow weather warning has been placed on Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann has issued the warning from 5am this morning until 12pm today due to falls of snow leading to accumulations in some areas.

Nationally, it will be a cold and frosty day with wintry showers and some bright spells in the morning with snow flurries in parts of the country.

A Met Éireann forecaster continued: “A more persistent band of rain and sleet will affect the northeast during the late morning, before extending southwards over the east and southeast of the country through the afternoon and evening.

"Elsewhere, showers will become more isolated. Highs of 3 to 6 degrees and feeling cold in fresh and gusty northerly winds.”

Tonight will see lowest temperatures of -1 to 2 degrees as it will become dry in many areas overnight with clears spells. Scattered showers in parts of the west and northwest is forecasted.

New Years Day will be bright and dry for many areas. A forecaster said: “A mix of bright spells and scattered showers - the showers mostly of rain, but occasionally wintry on high ground. Another cold day with highs of just 2 to 5 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

“Very cold Saturday night with a widespread sharp frost. Dry and clear in most areas with a few showers affecting coastal regions.

"Lows of 1 degrees near coasts to -4 degrees inland, in light northerly winds.”

Snow had already begun to fall in parts of the country with temperatures dipping as low as -2C last night.

Online Editors