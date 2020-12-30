Met Éireann issues snow warning as wintry conditions expected throughout the country

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for several counties as wintry conditions are expected throughout the country.

Snow has already begun to fall in parts of the country with temperatures dipping as low as -2C tonight.

Met Éireann issued a snow and ice alert for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo with snowfall expected to lead to accumulations in some areas.

Frost and ice is expected tonight as showers continue to feed into northern and western coastal counties, with isolated showers making their way further inland.

Showers will become more frequent towards dawn in the north and northwest with some falls of sleet or snow expected.

Tomorrow morning will see scattered wintry showers and some sunny spells, mainly in the west and northwest.

Persistent rain will affect the northeast during the morning, falling as sleet or snow in places, before extending southwards over the east and southeast through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will reach 3C to 6C accompanied by gusty winds.

Tomorrow night is set to see cold and breezy winds with a risk of hail and thunder for coastal counties.

Speaking about New Year’s Eve, the forecaster said: “Cold and breezy on Thursday with sunny spells and passing showers, these mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties with a risk of hail and thunder.

"Maximum temperatures generally ranging 2C to 6C in fresh north or northwest winds. Frost and ice are developing again on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of -3C to 2C.”

New Year’s Day will be dry, and bright for many areas with scattered showers affecting coastal counties.

Highest temperatures will reach 4C to 6C with light to moderate northerly winds.

Temperatures are set to plummet in the night with clear spells followed by a frost and ice warning.

Lowest temperatures will reach -2C.

Online Editors