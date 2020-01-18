Forecasters have issued a low temperature and ice warning for the majority of the country as temperatures are to plummet to minus four degrees tonight.

Met Éireann issues low temperature and ice warning for every county - except Donegal

Met Éireann have warned that it will be coldest at dawn and it will remain below freezing until mid-morning on Sunday.

The Status Yellow warning was issued this afternoon for Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan - meaning every county is affected, except Donegal.

The warning will remain in place from 9pm Saturday night until 11am Sunday morning.

According to Met Eireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly, temperatures as low as -4 degrees will see icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

“Very cold temperatures will be due to the lack of cloud cover and areas high pressure with clear skies,” she told Independent.ie.

“This will see temperatures drop to -4 degrees at their lowest and it’ll stay cold throughout the weekend.”

“Severe frost will set in countrywide overnight, with icy stretches on untreated surfaces,” she continued.

“It’ll be dry and sunny again with light winds on Sunday and fog in the morning, which will clear off throughout the day.

“There will be some low cloud but it’ll stay dry and sunny throughout the day."

AA Roadwatch have warned motorists to; "slow down, be cautious and avoid harsh acceleration or braking."

The cold snap is expected to end on Sunday night and cloud cover on Monday will see temperatures rise slightly.

Tuesday will see return of the frost and outbreaks of rain, mist and local fog nationwide.

Online Editors