Met Eireann issue Yellow weather warning for rain as thundery downpours expected

Met Eireann have issued a yellow rainfall warning as heavy thundery downpours are expected tonight.

The warning applies to all counties in Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford.

Accumulations of 25-40mm of water are expected in some places.

The warning comes into effect at 9pm tonight and remains active until 9am tomorrow morning.

Due to the recent drought conditions, there are fears of flash flooding in places as the ground won't be as absorbent to water.

Tomorrow showery rain will linger in the north for much of the day.

However, elsewhere will see sunny spells and scattered showers.

It will be a cooler and fresher day with top temperatures of just 15C to 18C in moderate to fresh westerly winds, but strong and gusty in the in the north.

The picture for much of next week appears similar, with a mix of showers and some dry spells. Temperatures are expected to rise heading into next weekend.

Online Editors