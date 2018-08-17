Met Eireann issue yellow weather warning as storm Ernesto to bring 'high intensity rainfall'

Met Eireann has this afternoon issued a yellow weather warning for rainfall.

High intensity rainfall over a relatively short period of time for many areas on Saturday night associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Total rainfall of 20mm is expected in most areas with higher falls locally.

The fifth-named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is currently brewing over the North Atlantic.

It was packing winds of around 75 kmph as it moved towards Europe off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, yesterday, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Florida.

While the storm “has likely reached its peak intensity”, it should be able to “maintain its intensity due in part to its expected fast forward speed over the North Atlantic”, warned the NHC.

The remnants of the storm will hit Connacht around 6pm on Saturday night and will reach the east coast by around midnight.

The heavy burst of rain is expected to continue into Sunday morning. However, it should clear by midday.

And while next week will see more autumnal weather, the warmth isn’t quite over yet.

Today will start off cloudy with rain and drizzle but clearing with highs of 16C to 21C.

Tomorrow could see highs of between 20C and 25C in Leinster and Munster and 18C to 20C in the north and west.

Sunday will remain humid with temperatures still hovering in the high teens to low 20s.

Online Editors