Met Éireann issue weather advisory as prolonged thundery downpours to hit amid humid weekend

SUNSEEKERS may need to keep hold of their umbrellas this weekend as more showers and thundery conditions are on the way.

Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory for 'prolonged thundery downpours' that are expected to hit in Munster and south Leinster on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The advisory is in place from 12pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

However the weekend will see humid conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 21C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

Saturday night will be mild and humid with temperatures between 10 to 13C.

The thundery showers are set to become widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening, with a risk of spot flooding.

Sunday will start off warm and humid, with sunshine and slow moving heavy showers. Highest temperatures will be between 18 to 23C.

The humid conditions will continue overnight with further long spells of thundery rain.

Monday is expected to be another warm and humid day with sunshine and scattered heavy thundery showers, with similar conditions rolling overnight into Tuesday.

Online Editors