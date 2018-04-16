Met Eireann issue two weather warnings but temperatures then set to soar to 18C this week

Met Eireann has issued two yellow alerts for Monday.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country and will remain in place between 9am today and 6am on Tuesday. Gales will be coming in from the southwest at speeds of 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 80 and 110 km/h. Widespread rain is expected to develop over the course of the day, turning persistent and heavy before nightfall.

A yellow rainfall warning has been issued for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Sligo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. It's due to kick in at 9am today and will remain until 9am on Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm are forecast with a risk of localised spot flooding. Highest temperatures of between 11 and 13C degrees are predicted.

The rain will continue into Tuesday morning over eastern counties but it is expected to clear quickly. Showers and sunny spells are on the cards and the heavy winds are expected to decrease later in the day. Otherwise Tuesday will be a mild day with highest temperatures of between 13 and 16C degrees.

Overall Met Eireann are predicting milder and drier weather for the coming days. Temperatures are expected to rise too with highs of 17C on Wednesday and possibly 18C degrees on Thursday.

Online Editors