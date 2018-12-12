Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings as strong winds and heavy rain is expected to hit later today.

Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings as strong winds and heavy rain is expected to hit later today.

Met Eireann issue two weather warnings as gusts of up to 100km/h to hit

A status yellow wind warning will be in place from today at 4pm until Thursday at 2pm in Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A second rainfall warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford from this evening at 6pm until Thursday at 6pm.

Met Eireann warned of spot flooding as 25mm to 50mm of rain is expected to fall this evening.

Southeasterly winds are also expected to reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h at times, with gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

Today, the rest of the country will see mostly dry weather with temperatures of up to 9 degrees.

On Thursday, Met Eireann warns of persistent rain and southeasterly winds with temperatures to drop to 4 degrees.

The outlook for the weekend remains unsettled with heavy rain and winds forecasted.

Met Eireann said that hail showers are a possibility as temperatures to reach as low as 1 degree with frost in many places.

Online Editors