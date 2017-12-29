Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow warning and a Status Orange warning as Storm Dylan prepares to close out 2017.

Met Eireann issue two new weather warnings as Storm Dylan approaches

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

Heavy or thundery showers in the west spreading eastwards with fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds. This aft showers will become more isolated. 5 to 8°C

Tonight will start off mainly dry with frost developing in Lein, Ulster and north Conn. Rain & sleet will spread NE. 0 to 4°C pic.twitter.com/aJdbbqAjdi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017

It was issued at 9am today and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday, December 31. The warning comes as Storm Dylan approaches Ireland, bringing wind speeds of 60 to 80 km/hr.

The biggest impact will be felt along Ulster and Connacht. Met Eireann forecast the storm will reach Ireland on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

A Status Yellow wind warning came into effect at 9am today for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly. It will remain in place until 6am on Sunday, December 31 as southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 64 km/hr.

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning in place for south Wexford, Galway, north Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and south Waterford. However, it only remain valid until 1pm today.

According to Met Eireann, this morning southwest winds will gradually veer westerly and will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h, with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees are predicted for today.

Tonight, an Atlantic front will sweep over the country, bringing milder conditions but also wind and rain. Some areas will experience heavy showers with the best of the clear spells and sunshine likely on New Year's Eve.

