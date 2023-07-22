Met Éireann issue Status Yellow rain warning for 13 counties

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for 13 counties.

The warning came into effect at about 6.30pm and continues through to 11am tomorrow.

The rain warning affects Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

