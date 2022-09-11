Met Éireann issue Status Orange and Yellow rainfall warnings with ‘thunderstorms and localised flooding’ expected

Status orange and yellow rainfall warnings are in effect across the country, with isolated thunderstorms and localised flooding expected.

The orange alert has been issued for counties Cork, Waterford and Kerry. The warning for Kerry is set to expire at 3pm, while it has been extended until 3am on Monday for Cork and Waterford.

"Persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding,” Met Éireann said.

A nationwide status yellow rainfall warning is in place until 3am on Monday. The yellow alert has been extended until 7am for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

"Heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms may cause disruption and localised flooding,” Met Éireann said.

Met Éireann said rain will spread northeastwards to all areas this morning and it will turn “persistent in most places with heavy falls at times”. Thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding, especially in the south. Some drier intervals will develop through the afternoon and evening, mostly in the southwest and midlands. It will be humid and breezy too with highest temperatures of 16C to 21C.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain persisting in the southeast and northwest. It will be drier elsewhere, with occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle and lowest temperatures of 12C to 16C.

The forecaster said Monday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in parts. Sunny weather will develop over the northern half of the country in the early afternoon, but it will remain cloudier further south with patchy rain lingering.

However, it will be mainly dry and bright in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 18C to 21C in the south and southeast but it will be cooler elsewhere with highs of 15C to 18C.

Any showers will die out early on Monday evening, leaving a mostly dry night with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Tuesday is set to be a mainly dry with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures ranging from 15C to 19C.

The dry conditions will hold for Tuesday night, with lows of 7C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Wednesday is expected to be a dry day with a mix of cloud, some good sunny spells and highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

Wednesday night will be dry and fairly cloudy, some patchy outbreaks of drizzle developing in the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8C to 12C are expected.

The forecaster said Thursday will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of drizzle, but it will brighten up towards evening. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 17C.

"High pressure will continue to keep conditions settled up to and including the weekend. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle,” Met Éireann said.