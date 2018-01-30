Freezing and blustery conditions are forecast for the rest of the week.

Freezing and blustery conditions are forecast for the rest of the week.

Met Eireann issue snow-ice and wind warnings as temperatures drop to freezing

A status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim as Met Eireann predict a risk of snowy showers, especially over higher ground.

The warning will come into effect at 3am on Wednesday morning and remain until 3pm. Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It will come into effect at 6am on Wednesday and will remain until midnight as winds are expected to reach 50-60km/hour along the coast. Met Eireann said tonight will see the frost and the risk of icy patches in sheltered spots.

Wednesday will be a cold, blustery and showery day with highest temperatures reaching between 4C and 7C but the wind will make it feel colder. Some thunder and hail is also forecasted.

Thursday will be another cold and windy day with bright or sunny spells and the occasional showers, Top temperatures will reach between 6C and 9C but Met Eireann said that it will feel colder with fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.

Thursday night's temperatures will plummet to -2C with hard frost and icy surfaces overnight.

The frost is expected to clear before Friday but cloudy conditions and damp weather is expected to spread across the country from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening.

It will be a rainy night with showers continuing into Saturday morning.

Online Editors