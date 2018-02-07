Met Eireann issue fresh snow-ice warning ahead of the weekend

A fresh snow-ice warning has been issued for Ireland ahead of the weekend.

Snow showers are expected n Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to 3cm.

The north and the west will be worst affected according to the national forecaster. Motorists have been warned to watch out for slippery paths and roads due to an accumulation of ice.

Yellow status snow-ice warning for Ireland

See details here https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/2qLK7WGDyx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 7, 2018 The status yellow warning will come into effect at 9.00pm on Thursday and will remain in effect until noon on Friday. On Thursday showers will turn increasingly wintry as the night progresses and there is also a risj of thunder near Atlantic coatss.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -3C. Brisk winds are also expected to be gusty near the Atlantic coasts.

Further snow in the north west of the country is possible on Friday.

Online Editors