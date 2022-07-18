Robyn 6 and Jake Murdock 3 pictured enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

17/7/22 Ella Hawkins from US pictured enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Kia Larkin and Katie Turner from the Sunshine State of Orlando Florida enjoying the sun at the 40 Foot in Sandycove while on holidays here at the weekend... Photo Steve Humphreys

As temperatures are expected to exceed 30C across the country today, Met Éireann has urged the public to be vigilant.

The forecaster warns that “exceptionally warm” weather will occur across Ireland today with temperatures of between 25C to 30C generally and possibly up to 32C in places.

The Indo Daily: Mercury Rising - Why Ireland’s heatwave is a sign of things to come

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far with a temperature of 29.3C recorded in Phoenix Park, just shy of the July record of 29.5C. The all-time record was 33.3C at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

A Status Yellow temperature warning has been issued and will remain in place until midnight on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has warned people to be aware of heat stress, the risk of water related incidents and the high solar UV index, especially for the more vulnerable of the population.

Read More

The head of forecasting at Met Éireann said today will be the hottest day of the summer.

Evelyn Cusack said this is extreme heat for Ireland as the country’s average maximum temperature during the summer months is usually 21C.

“Today will be the hottest day of the current mini heatwave affecting Ireland, so we’re expecting temperatures of about 5C to up to 10C above average,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Expand Close 17/7/22 Ella Hawkins from US pictured enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 17/7/22 Ella Hawkins from US pictured enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

“This is a very, very hot day, it’s going to be probably the hottest day of the summer. The highest yesterday was 29.3C in Phoenix Park, the July record is actually 32.3C and that was set in Elphin on July 19, 2006.

“So, I don’t think we’re going to breach that because at the moment while it is warm the temperature is about 18C/19C at the moment.

“That little bit of cloud is depressing it, so we might get to 32C, I doubt if we’ll breach the record but perhaps, we might.

“I think we should call it a mini heatwave, it’s a hot spell and some people will be glad to hear it isn’t going to last.

“During tomorrow, it’s going to be really warm and humid across Leinster, a little bit fresher weather will be coming in from the Atlantic and there’s a risk of thunderstorms breaking out especially across Leinster tomorrow."

Tonight will be warm with temperatures ranging between 14C to 18C, or locally warmer, especially in the east.

Expand Close 17/7/22 Thalia 12,Rose 11and Eamon 9 Celestine enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 17/7/22 Thalia 12,Rose 11and Eamon 9 Celestine enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

It will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and some clear spells, but a few showers could develop in the west by morning.

Some mist and fog will develop in mostly light variable winds, however, winds will increase moderate to occasionally fresh northwesterly over the western half of the country by morning.

Tuesday will continue very warm over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of between 22C to 26C. It will be cooler further west with highs of 16C to 22C.

Expand Close Robyn 6 and Jake Murdock 3 pictured enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robyn 6 and Jake Murdock 3 pictured enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

In the east there will be hazy sunny spells and the chance of a few isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms developing throughout the day.

To the west it will be cloudier with some showery outbreaks of rain mostly along Atlantic coasts, and the chance of a few heavy bursts.

Winds will increase moderate to fresh veering northwesterly throughout the day.

The forecaster predicts that temperatures will return to normal from Wednesday onwards with a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will return to average on Wednesday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and some scattered light showers during the morning, becoming mostly confined to western fringes during the afternoon.

There will be highest temperatures of between 16C to 20C generally, warmest in the southeast in mostly moderate northwest winds, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Meanwhile, Water Safety Ireland has urged people to swim at beaches where there is a lifeguard on duty.

It warned people to swim within their depth and stay within their depth and only swim between the red and yellow flags at a lifeguarded waterway.

The charity said people should never use inflatable toys in open water as a gentle breeze can quickly bring a person away from shore.

Children should always be supervised closely and never left alone near water.

It recommends that if people see someone in trouble in the water, they should shout, reach and throw

Shout to calm, encourage and orientate them, reach with anything that prevents you from entering the water such as clothing or a stick and throw a ring buoy or any floating object to them.