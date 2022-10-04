The country is set for a mostly wet day today with long spells of rain forecast, Met Éireann has said.

The forecaster said conditions will remain changeable through the rest of the working week with occasional outbreaks of rain or showers.

Today will be cloudy and rather damp with outbreaks of rain through much of the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 17C in light to moderate southwesterly or variable winds.

Widespread outbreaks of rain will continue through much of tonight, heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties.

By morning, the rain will become confined mainly to Leinster and Ulster with scattered showers following elsewhere.

It will turn quite windy once again with strengthening southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and later veering westerly with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C.

On Wednesday, the rain will clear northeastwards early in the morning, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day.

Some of the showers may turn heavy or thundery. The best of the dry intervals will come in the evening.

it will stay somewhat blustery with mainly moderate to fresh westerly winds with highest afternoon temperatures between 10C to 15C, warmest in the southeast.

It will be largely clear overnight with occasional showers, most frequent in western areas.

Lowest temperatures will range between 7C to 10C. There will be mainly light to moderate southwesterly winds, blustery along Atlantic coasts.

On Thursday, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, most frequent in western areas.

The best of the sunshine will be in the south with highest temperatures between 14C to 17C in moderate southwesterly winds.

Showers will give way to more persistent rain on Thursday night, becoming heavy in some areas with lowest temperatures between 9C to 12C in moderate southwesterly winds.

The persistent rain will clear to the southeast on Friday morning, leaving a further mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C to 16C in moderate westerly winds.

Overnight, it will be largely clear with isolated showers. It will be somewhat chilly with lowest temperatures between 6C to 9C.

On Saturday, there will be a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers with highest temperatures between 13C to 15C in light westerly winds.