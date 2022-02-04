Met Eireann forecasts unsettled weekend of weather with risk of hail and thunder and frosty conditions in places

It will be a wintry weekend as rain, hail and frost are all forecast to fall in many areas.

Rainy and blustery conditions will reside over most of the country this weekend with the possibility of hail and thunder in places on Friday.

Icy stretches in a few areas on Friday morning will eventually clear to leave a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers nationwide.

Showers will be wintry with a possibility of hail and thunder in places and it will be a cold day with high temperatures ranging between four and seven degrees.

Showers will become isolated tonight as night falls amid brisk northerly breezes with frost forming in some areas as temperatures dip back to between zero and four degrees.

“Saturday looks set to be a rather cloudy and wet day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent in the west and north of the country with the best of any dry or bright interludes in the east and south. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in strong west or southwest winds along with gales on exposed coasts,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

The forecast further into the weekend and the beginning of next week remains unsettled with showers or outbreaks of rain expected on most days.

Colder and showery conditions will move in across northern counties on Saturday night and will mean Sunday is set to be a chilly and blustery day with widespread showers and some sunny spells.

There will be hail or sleet showers in hilly areas in northern areas and highest temperatures will range from 6-9 degrees.

“Monday is expected to be a mild and breezy day with plenty of cloud and some patches of drizzle. There will be bright spells also, especially across the east of the country. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in strong southwest winds.

“Persistent rain will develop in the west and north overnight with drier conditions elsewhere. Mild with lows of 10 to 12 degrees,” the forecaster said, adding that Tuesday is expected to be drier with highs of 13 degrees.



