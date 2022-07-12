Met Éireann forecasts unsettled weather but high temperatures could return this weekend

Conditions will turn more unsettled over the coming days, however, it will remain warm and weather experts say temperatures could reach the high 20s this weekend.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far, with the top temperature of 27.7C recorded at Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Following some scattered showers overnight, Met Éireann said today will be a largely dry with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloud will thicken across the west and north this afternoon, bringing patchy rain to the northwest later this evening. Maximum temperatures today will range from 22C to 26C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Cloud and patchy rain will extend eastwards across the country tonight along with some drizzle and mist. It will be another humid night with lowest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Met Éireann said it will be dry across Leinster and Munster tomorrow, with long spells of sunshine. Connacht and Ulster will see scattered showers, along with some sunny spells. Top temperatures will range from 17C to 22C and it will be warmest in the southeast.

Wednesday night will be a largely dry, with clear spells and lows of 9C to 12C.

The weather services said Thursday will be generally dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, it’s set to become mostly cloudy later in the day with patchy rain affecting parts of the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17C to 22C are forecast.

It will be mostly dry with some clear spells on Thursday night. Patchy rain will affect parts of Ulster, with lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

There will be a good deal of cloud across the country early on Friday morning, with the chance of some light showers or drizzle in parts of the west and north. Met Éireann said conditions will clear later in the day, with the best chance of sunshine in the east and south. Top temperatures will range from 19C to 24C and it will be warmest in the east of the country.

Met Éireann said Saturday will see scattered showers, mixed with sunny spells. It will be a warm day with highest temperatures of 20C to 25C.

"Sunday and early next week look to bring plenty of dry and warm weather, with daytime maximum temperatures possibly reaching the high 20's,” Met Éireann said.

Meanwhile, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow weather said: “[A] hot plume of air next weekend into Monday the 18th with up to 29C possible in Ireland and up to 39C in England. We have a few cooler few days to come first but that kind of heat is not normal for this part of the world.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference



