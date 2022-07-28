Met Éireann forecasts unsettled bank holiday weekend – but temperatures will hit 23C in some places

A man in the Irish Sea off Burrow beach in Dublin as the sun shines.

Today will be largely dry apart from a few showers with temperatures reaching the low twenties across the country.

Met Éireann has forecast mixed conditions for the bank holiday weekend with rain at times.

Any showers today will mainly affect eastern counties, there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with highest temperatures between 17C to 21C in light east or variable breezes.

Tonight, it will be dry across most of the country with long clear spells. A few mist or fog patches will develop in light southeast or variable winds with lowest temperatures between 9C to 12C.

It will start mostly dry on Friday with sunny spells, it will be cloudier in the southwest of the country with a few light showers possible.

As the day progresses, cloud will extend eastwards across the country along with a few light showers.

More persistent rain will arrive along the west coast by evening, extending eastwards across the country.

However, some southeastern coastal counties will hold dry with maximum temperatures between 18C to 23C in a moderate southwest breeze, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain across the country on Friday night, most persistent in Atlantic coastal areas.

It will be a humid and breezy night with lowest temperatures between 14C to 17C in fresh southwest winds.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers, the longest dry and bright periods are expected in the east of the country with highest temperatures between 18C to 23C, warmest in the southeast.

There will be moderate southwest breezes. On Saturday night, there will be scattered outbreaks of rain with the possibility of more persistent rain in the south of the country.

Lowest temperatures will range between 12C to 17C, coolest in Ulster with a moderate northwest breeze.

Patchy rain will clear on Sunday morning, and it will become mostly dry. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with well scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 23C, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds.

A mostly dry start on Sunday night, but outbreaks of rain will extend from the west during the night with lowest temperatures between 7C to 10C in Ulster and 11C to 14C degrees elsewhere.

Current indications are that Monday will be a rather cloudy and damp day with scattered outbreaks of rain.

There will be some dry and bright periods, mainly across the east of the country with highest temperatures between 17C to 23C in a moderate southwest breeze.

It will be humid and breezy on Monday night with patchy rain or drizzle with lowest temperatures between 14C to 17C in fresh southwest winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.