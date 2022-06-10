There’s a mixed bag of weather in this store this weekend as although it will be “unseasonably windy and blustery” it will remain mild.

Heavy outbursts of rain will be seen across the country with bursts of sunny intervals.

"It’s unseasonably windy and blustery for today, we are under the influence of ex-tropical storm Alex, which is positioned by Iceland so it is feeding up warm air,” Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said.

"The temperatures won’t be quite as high as they were yesterday, which was the warmest day of the year so far, reaching nearly 22C in the Phoenix Park.”

Today will see highs of 15C to 19C, but it will be a mixed day with showers becoming more widespread as the day goes on with bursts of sunny intervals.

Some of these showers will turn heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

“The strongest winds will be near Atlantic coastal parts of the west where there will be some very rough seas too,” the forecaster said.

"Showers will continue overnight and prolong towards the morning in parts of the northwest with showers isolated elsewhere with long clear spells."

Tomorrow will see the rain becoming very widespread again with some sunny spells and some southeastern parts will have a good deal of dry weather until evening time, with highest temperatures between 14C to 18C.

“Sunday will bring a good deal of cloud with a scattering of light showers but some brighter sunny spells will develop later on,” Ms Lowe said.

"It will be quite cool over Connacht and Ulster with temperatures in the low to mid-teens but a little warmer further south and east. Winds on Sunday will be moderate to southwesterly.”