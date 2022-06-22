Met Éireann forecasts tomorrow to be the hottest day of the year so far

The country is set to see the highest temperatures of the year so far as Met Éireann has forecasted that it could reach 24C tomorrow.

Although today will start out dull, it will brighten up later on with temperatures set to reach 22C.

It will be mostly dry across the country today with sunny spells and isolated showers.

"Feeling warm in the sunshine with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C, warmest away from the northwest, in a light westerly or variable breeze,” a Met Éireann forecaster added.

"Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells. However, cloud will build from the west overnight with patchy light rain and drizzle developing along west and northwest coasts towards morning.”

Tomorrow morning will start generally cloudy with some light rain and drizzle and it’ll become drier and brighter during the afternoon and evening.

"Highest temperatures of 17C to 23C, possibly touching 24C in the best of the sunshine in the southeast, in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze,” the national forecaster said.

From Friday onwards it’ll become cooler and more unsettled, with outbreaks of rain and heavy showers at times.

Friday will be a dull and wet day with outbreaks of showery rain spreading across the country with highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

Saturday will be rather cloudy and breezy with widespread showers, some turning heavy.

Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers, with the potential of thunder through the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest that early next week will stay “generally unsettled” as low pressure dominates the country, bringing showers or longer spells of rain at times.