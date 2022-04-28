Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells with just the chance of the odd shower and highs of 17C.

Today will be another pleasant day with sunny spells as temperatures are set to reach the high teens.

Met Éireann forecast that it will stay mild over the coming days but there will be a change to cloudier weather with some rain over the weekend.

Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells and some cloud with just the chance of the odd shower. Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 17C.

It will be chilly again tonight but mostly clear and dry. Light easterly winds or near calm conditions will allow patches of mist or fog to form with lowest temperatures of 0C to 6C, coldest over the eastern half of the country.

Friday will be mostly dry and bright with hazy spells of sunshine. It will turn cloudier in the afternoon and evening, with cloud spreading eastwards from the Atlantic. Light easterly or variable breezes, with highest temperatures between 14C to 17C.

Cloud will spread from the west to most regions in the first half of Friday night. Most areas will be dry however some light rain or drizzle will develop in the west and northwest.

Light variable winds, becoming southerly overnight with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C, coolest in the southeast.

Saturday will be a cloudy or overcast day with rain spreading from the northwest where it will persist for much of the day.

Away from the north, any rain will be mostly light, and southern areas are likely to escape with a mostly dry day with highest temperatures between 11C to 15C or 16C, mildest in the south, with light to moderate southwest winds.

It will stay cloudy overnight with scattered falls of light rain or drizzle. Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. It will be a mild night with temperatures between 9C to 11C and light westerly breezes.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with showers, turning drier in the evening with the chance of a late sunny spell. There will be light to moderate northerly breezes with highest temperatures between 14C to 16C.

It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday night with patchy rain or drizzle, and limited clear spells.

Some mist or hill fog is likely with lowest temperatures between 7C to 10C with a light northerly breeze.