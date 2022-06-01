Met Éireann forecasts showery couple of days but big change coming for bank holiday weekend

It will become warmer, drier and more settled for the bank holiday weekend as high pressure builds up over the country

Today will be another dry and sunny day as temperatures are set to reach the high teens across the country ahead of a warm bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann predicts a few isolated showers will develop during the day but most areas will stay dry with highest temperatures between 14C to 18C, warmest in the southwest, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Showery conditions are expected for Thursday night and Friday before becoming warmer, drier and more settled for the bank holiday weekend as high pressure builds up over the country

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells for much of the night. Cloud will build from the west towards early morning along with a few patches of light rain or drizzle with lowest temperatures between 4C to 8C in light variable breezes.

Thursday will start dry for most with some sunny spells as cloud continues to build from the west.

Showery rain will follow into Atlantic counties during the morning, gradually moving across the country, reaching eastern parts in the evening with parts of the southeast staying dry.

Some heavy falls are possible in the north and west later in the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures generally between 15C to 18C in light breezes but cooler in parts of the north and west.

Showery rain will become mostly confined to the eastern half of the country early in the night before clearing into the Irish Sea towards morning.

Drier conditions with clear spells will follow in the clearance from the rain with lowest temperatures between 6C to 9C in light variable breezes.

A good deal of cloud is expected on Friday with scattered showers though there will be some sunny spells.

Some showers will be heavy with a chance of thundery downpours leading to surface water flooding with highest temperatures between 15C to 18C in mostly light northeasterly breezes.

Early on Friday night, the showers will die away leaving a largely dry and clear night with lowest temperatures between 6C to 10C in light breezes.

Current indications suggest that Saturday and Sunday will be warm and dry days with good spells of sunshine for most though there is a chance of some showers, mainly in the south and southeast where it will be slightly cloudier.

Highest temperatures will be between 16C to 20C generally, coolest along eastern coasts due to light to moderate onshore winds but possibly getting into the low twenties in parts of the southwest and west.

It will be dry with long clear spells during the night with temperatures not falling below 7C to 10C.