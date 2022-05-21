Met Éireann forecasts scattered showers this weekend, with warmest weather expected in the east

There will be a mix of rain and sunny spells this week as temperatures remain in mid to high teens.

Met Éireann said most areas can expect to see mix of sunny spells and scattered showers this weekend, with warmest temperatures expected in the east of the country.

Today will be mostly cloudy with just a few sunny spells. Met Éireann said some showers will spread from the west throughout the day, most frequent in the west and northwest, but overall there will be a good deal of dry weather too. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected, a touch cooler in some Atlantic areas.

Remaining cloudy or overcast tonight with showery outbreaks of rain affecting Connacht and west Ulster. Elsewhere, there will be long dry spells with occasional showers. Becoming misty in places too, with pockets of fog possibly forming in mild and humid conditions. Temperatures will not fall below 10 or 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow morning will generally be cloudy with showers spreading countrywide from the west. Showers will turn heavy in the afternoon and evening across Ulster and north Connacht. It will brighten up in the afternoon too, however, with spells of sunshine in between showers and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, warmest towards the east.

On Sunday night there will be scattered showers, mainly over the western half of the country, with long clear spells elsewhere. Pockets of mist and fog will likely form too, lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said showers will become widespread during Monday morning, interspersed with bright or sunny spells. Showers will turn increasingly heavy in the afternoon with possible thundery downpours, particularly in the east. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Becoming dry and clear in most areas as showers clear early on Monday night, but they will continue in western coastal areas overnight. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees are forecast.

Met Éireann said another day of showers is expected on Tuesday with some sunny periods and the odd heavy shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are forecast, with the best values towards the east coast,

On Tuesday night, it will become drier for a time, however, cloud will thicken overnight with some rain developing on western coasts later, in lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

It will be breezy or windy on Wednesday with showers or longer spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic in a westerly airflow. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees are expected.

"Further showers on Thursday with winds moderating, signs of drier weather later in the week. Temperatures will rise slightly into the mid-teens,” Met Éireann said.