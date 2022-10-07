Members of the public pass a mural by street artist Kin MX during bad weather in Dublin's city centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

There will be rain and blustery conditions to start today ahead of some sunny spells later on, Met Éireann has forecast.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow this afternoon, some heavy or thundery at times, becoming isolated towards evening.

It will feel cold with moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, and highest temperatures between 10C to 15C.

It will be mostly dry and clear tonight, though a few light showers will persist for a time. Cold in parts overnight with lowest temperatures between 5C to 9C in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

The national forecaster said there will be changeable weather over the coming days with dry periods for the start of next week.

It will be a drier day tomorrow with sunny spells and isolated light showers. It will become cloudier during the evening with patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C to 15C with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Cloud will increase across the country during Saturday night and rain will move into the west and northwest.

It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing and lowest temperatures between 8C to 12C.

It will be wet and breezy on Sunday as rain moves eastwards across the country.

Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening with highest temperatures between 13C to 15C with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.

Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night.

Lowest temperatures will range between 5C to 9C with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells and an isolated shower. Highest temperatures will range between 12C to 14C with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

It will be largely dry again overnight with clear spells. There will be cloudier conditions and patchy rain or drizzle on northern and western coast by dawn.

Overnight lowest temperatures will range between 6C to 10C with light westerly winds.

It will be mostly dry on Tuesday with some sunny spells and patchy rain or drizzle over the western half of the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 13C to 15C with a light to moderate west to southwest wind.