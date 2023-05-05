Met Éireann forecasts mix of sunny spells and heavy downpours for the weekend

It will be dull this morning with heavy rain over the northern half of the country, Met Éireann has forecast.

The rain will gradually clear, with sunny spells and showers following from the south, some heavy and possibly thundery, with spot flooding possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C with light to moderate southerly breezes.

On Saturday, there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with widespread slow-moving showers, heaviest into the afternoon and evening with possible thundery downpours.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 15C and 18C, in light to moderate southerly winds.

Conditions will remain unsettled with rain or showers on most days. It will be mild or warm, especially in sunny spells.

On Sunday, sunny spells and scattered light showers during the morning and early afternoon, followed later by cloudier skies as rain and drizzle gradually extends countrywide, last to arrive to the east.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 19C, warmest in the east, in moderate south to southwest winds.

Monday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered passing showers with a few heavy ones possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain in the west on Tuesday will spread eastwards, with sunny spells and isolated showers following.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C and 16C, with light southwesterly winds freshening and becoming westerly behind the rain.