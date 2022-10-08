Met Éireann forecasts largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells

Today will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and spells of sunshine, Met Éireann has forecast.

The national forecaster said conditions will be changeable over the coming days with rain and showers at times.

There will be good dry periods too, especially on Monday and Wednesday. It will become more unsettled towards the end of the working week.

Today, there will be isolated showers, mainly in the north with highest temperatures between 13C to 15C in light to moderate southwest winds.

South to southwest winds will strengthen during the evening along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will become breezy and cloudy, it will be dry at first, although later in the night rain will develop in western areas.

Staying largely dry elsewhere. Southerly winds will increase fresh and gusty with strong winds near coasts, especially in the west with lowest temperatures between 6C to 11C.

It will be wet and very breezy on Sunday morning with rain and fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds extending eastwards to all areas, rain turning heavy at times.

Mostly dry and sunny conditions will follow in from the northwest in the afternoon, with rain slow to clear the east and southeast.

Winds will veer northwesterly and ease with highest temperatures between 12C to 15C.

The last of the rain will clear the southeast early in the night, becoming predominately dry and clear.

It will be chilly with lowest temperatures between 5C to 9C in mostly light to moderate westerly winds, fresher at times in the north and northwest with a few showers there, possibly turning heavy or thundery near coasts.

Monday will be a largely dry day with some sunny spells and just isolated showers in the north.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C to 15C in light to moderate westerly breezes.

It willl become mostly overcast through the night with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle developing.

Lowest temperatures will range between 5C to 9C, coolest over the eastern half of the country, in mostly light southwest breezes.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent in the west and north through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C to 14C, in moderate south to southwest winds, freshening along Atlantic coasts during the evening.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of rain, with some heavy falls possible at times.

Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 11C in moderate southwest winds, fresher near coasts.

Wednesday will be a mostly damp and cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain, clearing eastwards through the morning and followed by sunshine and showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C to 15C in light to moderate northwest.