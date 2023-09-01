Met Éireann forecasts heavy showers and spot flooding in parts before warm weekend as Electric Picnic gets underway

29/08/2023 Architect, Dermot Bannon with the Wagga Wobblers clowns pictured at Stradbally Hall , Co. Laois for a preview of Electric Picnic 2023Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Heavy showers that may cause spot flooding in some parts of the country will dampen Friday’s weather before a dry and sunny weekend, Met Éireann forecasts.

A misty start to this morning will clear to leave a mix of cloud, sunny spells and heavy showers, especially in the midlands, south and east of the country.

Spot flooding may be possible as showers become more isolated later this evening.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are expected.

Those heading to Electric Picnic will see a dry, clear night with lowest temperatures reaching 8 to 13 degrees.

The festival kicks off in Stradbally, Co. Laois today and will see performances from stars like Billie Eilish, The Script and The Killers before wrapping up on Sunday.

Any showers forecast for the rest of the country look likely to avoid the festival, though it will remain cloudy throughout the weekend.

For the rest of the country, Met Éireann forecasts that tomorrow will remain mostly dry with the chance of light showers and highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees.

Weather will remain warmer than average over the next few days.

Sunday will be another largely dry day with sunny spells disrupted briefly by patches of drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees are expected.

Looking towards the week ahead, Met Éireann forecasts: “A good deal of uncertainty in the further outlook but current indications suggest that high pressure will gradually decline eastwards allowing for some rain or showers to move in. Temperatures continuing to reach the low to mid-twenties generally.”