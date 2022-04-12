A band of heavy rain, which could fall as hail in places, will sweep up through many parts of the country today.

Met Éireann said most areas will be dry at first, but rain will spread northwards this morning, mainly affecting Munster and Leinster, while the west and north will enjoy some brighter intervals. However, there will be rain or showers in all areas this afternoon and evening, some heavy or falling as hail. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees are expected, coolest in the east and mildest in the west.

Tonight, showers will gradually die out and it will become mainly dry with clear spells. Some dense patches of mist or fog will develop overnight with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Mist and fog will clear slowly tomorrow morning. Met Éireann said the day will brighten up with sunny spells and a few showers, most likely in Connacht and Ulster. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Wednesday night will be dry in most areas with clear spells and patches of mist or fog developing. It will become cloudier overnight and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop on western coasts with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Met Éireann said Thursday will be mostly cloudy. It will start off mainly dry, however, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually spread eastwards across the country with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

On Thursday night, rain and drizzle will clear to the northeast and it will become largely dry. Patches of mist and fog will develop overnight with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Friday will be largely dry with sunny spells developing after mist and fog clear. Met Éireann said it will be mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Saturday will bring a fair amount of dry weather and some passing showers and highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Met Éireann said Sunday will start off mainly dry, however, rain will develop in the west and gradually spread to all areas, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Monday will be cooler with sunny spells, scattered showers and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.