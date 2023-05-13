Met Éireann forecasts day of sunny spells as temperatures set to reach 20C

It will be warm with highest temperatures between 16C and 21C in a light variable breeze. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Fog will gradually clear this morning to leave a dry day with warm spells of sunshine, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be heavy especially in parts of the north and east, and fog may linger along some coasts.

There is the chance of an isolated shower this afternoon, and it will turn cloudier in the west later.

It will be warm with highest temperatures between 16C and 21C in a light variable breeze.

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain over the eastern half of the country.

Drier further west with sunny spells and scattered light showers developing, extending to all areas through the morning and early afternoon.

It will be noticeably cooler with highest temperatures between 11C and 14C in moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds.

The national forecaster said high pressure will dominate our weather next week, bringing largely dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine.

It will feel cool at the start of the week, but it will turn warmer as the week goes on.

Most areas will be dry with sunny spells on Monday, though scattered showers will develop through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C in moderate northwest winds.

Tuesday will be another largely dry day with spells of sunshine and just well scattered light showers.

It will feel warmer with highest temperatures between 13C and 17C in light to moderate northwest winds.

There is little change in store for Wednesday, with sunshine for many and just one or two light showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C in light southwesterly or variable winds.

Current indications suggest that high pressure will remain in charge of our weather for the end of next week.

It will stay generally dry and bright with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties. However, there is the chance of light rain in the west on Thursday.