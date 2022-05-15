Met Éireann forecasts change in weather after glorious weekend

Sunday will see the last spell for sunshine for a while.

Sunny spells and temperatures of up to 20 degrees will cover much of the country on Sunday but scattered showers will move in over the east marking the end of the fine weather.

Sunday will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells but there will be scattered showers mainly over the eastern half of the country, turning cloudier in the south and east through the day with the best of the sunny spells in the west.

Met Éireann are again predicting highs of 16-20 to match Saturday’s mild conditions but it will be cooler along east and southeast coasts in a light to moderate east to southeast breeze.

“Sunday night will begin dry for most but cloud will increase from the south early on with showery rain spreading northwards over the country, turning heavy at times. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light to moderate southeasterly winds. A mild and humid night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

Monday will have a wet start with showery rain in many areas, turning heavy at times.

Through the morning and early afternoon, the rain will clear northwards to sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy with the potential for thundery downpours in places.

Monday will be a humid day with highest temperatures of 16-20 degrees once again.

“Monday [will bring] a wet start to the week with widespread showery rain clearing northwards through the morning and afternoon, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some heavy falls at times with thundery downpours possible,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Outbreaks of rain will clear northwards on Tuesday morning but another spell of rain will quickly follow from the south. The rain will become widespread and heavy through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14-17 degrees,” the forecaster said.

This showery outlook continues for much of next week with many downpours, some thundery on occasions, expected to track across the country.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to high teens but will be accompanied by wet conditions for most of next week.