Met Éireann says it will be another wet day with strong and gusty westerly winds

Today will be another wet day across the country with some thundery showers and strong and gusty westerly winds.

Met Éireann said it will be breezy with rain or showers for the rest of the week, there will be a brief drier spell on Saturday before it turns wetter again on Sunday.

Rain will clear eastwards early this morning, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day.

Some of the showers may turn heavy or thundery, turning drier in the evening with highest afternoon temperatures between 10C to 15C, mildest in the southeast.

Tonight will start largely dry and clear, scattered showers will spread from the west overnight, potentially turning heavy in places.

It will remain breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong along western and northwestern coasts with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C.

Thursday will be a blustery and showery day, with scattered showers in the morning turning more frequent by afternoon.

Some showers will turn heavy, it will be quite cloudy with the best of any sunny spells in the south and southeast.

There will be moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times in the west and northwest with highest temperatures between 13C to 17C.

Clear spells and scattered showers will start the night, and of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest overnight, turning heavy in places.

Rather breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds with lowest temperatures of 9C to 13C.

Any lingering rain will clear to the southeast on Friday morning. A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day.

It will feel cool with highest afternoon temperatures between 11C to 15C in moderate westerly winds.

It will turn largely dry early on Friday night with clear spells and isolated showers. It will be quite chilly with lowest temperatures between 5C to 9C in light westerly winds.

Saturday will be a much drier day with sunny spells and just a few light showers with highest temperatures between 12C to 15C in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

It will be wet and windy on Sunday as rain spreads eastwards across the country. Southerly winds will increase fresh, turning strong at times in the west with highest temperatures between 13C to 16C.