Met Éireann forecasts another wet day with some bright spells

Today will be a mostly wet day across the country with some clear conditions this afternoon, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster said rain in the west will spread eastwards this morning, reaching the east coast around noon, clearing to sunny spells in the west by afternoon.

Rain will linger in eastern areas into the evening. Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong with the rain and ease and veer northwest with the clearance. Highest temperatures will range between 13C to 15C.

It will be mainly dry and clear tonight with lowest temperatures between 3C to 6C in mostly light westerly winds, fresher at times in the north and northwest with a few showers there, possibly turning heavy or thundery near coasts.

Monday will be mainly dry and sunny with just isolated showers on the north coast with highest temperatures between 11C to 15C in light westerly breezes.

It will become cloudy Monday night with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle developing on coasts.

Lowest temperatures will range between 4C to 8C, coolest in the south of the country, in light southwest breezes.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells for much of the day, thicker cloud in the west in the afternoon will bring rain and drizzle later.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C to 14C, in light to moderate southerly winds, freshening along Atlantic coasts during the evening.

On Tuesday night rain will extend eastwards, with some heavy falls possible at times. Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 10C in moderate southwest winds, fresher near coasts.

Rain in the morning on Wednesday will clear eastwards through the early afternoon, followed by sunshine and showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C to 14C in light to moderate southerly winds, veering northwest breezes with the clearing rain.

Thursday currently looks set to start out dry then a strengthening southeast wind will bring rain, heavy at times in the west and north.

Again, the wind will veer westerly when the rain clears to heavy showers from the west later.