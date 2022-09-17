Met Éireann forecasts another dry day with spells of sunshine

There will be a cool, crisp start this morning with any mist and fog patches clearing, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster said high pressure nearby will bring a mostly dry start to next week but gradually turning more unsettled as rain and drizzle begins to spread from the Atlantic towards midweek.

Most areas will be dry today with spells of hazy sunshine. Isolated showers are possible in the north and west.

It will be another fresh day with light northerly breezes and highest temperatures between 13C to 17C, warmest in the southwest.

Tonight will be largely dry with some mist or fog developing. It will become cloudier overnight, with a few patches of light rain and drizzle developing in the north and northwest.

It will be another chilly night with lowest temperatures between 2C to 7C, coldest in Leinster and the midlands, in a light breeze.

Sunday will be quite cloudy over Ulster with patchy light rain and drizzle. Elsewhere it will be drier with just isolated showers and occasional sunny spells, the best of those in the east of the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 17C in a light westerly or variable breeze.

It will be generally dry overnight with clear spells, though there will be isolated patches of drizzle in the north and west.

A milder night with lowest temperatures between 9C to 12C in a light variable breeze.

It will become cloudier on Monday. Dry for most but a few light showers will develop in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 17C in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Monday night will be cloudy and mainly dry but patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest towards morning.

It will be a mild night with lowest temperatures between 10C to 13C in a light southwesterly breeze.

Many areas will be dry on Tuesday, but outbreaks of rain will gradually spread across Connacht and Ulster through the day.

It will be humid with highest temperatures between 16C to 19C in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Further rain and drizzle will spread over the western half of the country on Wednesday while it will remain drier further east with just occasional showers.

It will be breezy in moderate to fresh southerly winds with highest temperatures between 16C to 19C.