After a weekend of heavy downpours, we can expect clearer skies eastwards of the country.

The west will see sunny spells but still have frequent showers throughout into the evening, with some heavy rainfall.

It will be another breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds becoming westerly later in the afternoon.

Highest temperature will remain in the high to low teens, between 13 to 17 degrees.

Tonight, we will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the west and northwest of Ireland.

Met Éireann predict that Ulster will see longer spells of rain and the heaviest downpours through the night.

Temperatures will drop this evening between 8 to 11 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.

Tomorrow there will be isolated showers in the morning, but rainfall will become more frequent in the afternoon.

Showers will persist in Connacht throughout the day, after having experienced a heavy week of rain were the province, along with other counties, was placed under a yellow weather alert.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate westerly winds freshening and becoming southerly.

Rain will spread across the country on Monday night, clearing to frequent showers by the morning.

Lowest temperatures will be 10 to 12 degrees, while strong southerly winds moderate.

Leinster will be hit with persistent rain come Tuesday morning, leaving the rest of the country with a mix of sunny spells and scatted showers.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with winds being mainly moderate and fresher along the coast.

Showers will continue into Tuesday night and temperatures will not fall below 8 to 10 degrees, with the wind being light to moderate and variable.

Into late next week rain is expected to persist with a minor change seen on Thursday with a possibly clearer day.

Met Éireann believe that conditions will remain unsettled throughout the week as low pressure continues to dominate.