Met Éireann forecasts a return to normal conditions over the coming days

A man in the Irish Sea off Burrow beach in Dublin as the sun shines.

The country is set for a return to more normal conditions over the coming days as temperatures drop back to the average for this time of year.

Met Éireann forecasts temperatures will remain around normal for the rest of the week.

However, it will turn wetter this weekend.

Today will start mostly cloudy with some well scattered showers. However, the cloud will slowly thin out, allowing some sunny spells to develop with mostly dry conditions generally.

Temperatures will be around normal with highs ranging between 15C in the northwest to 21C in the southeast, all in moderate northwest breezes.

Most areas will stay dry tonight under broken cloud but with some mist and fog setting in. Lowest temperatures will range between 9C to 13C in just light variable breezes.

Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. Whilst it will be mostly dry, some well scattered showers will occur too with some heavier ones possible in the southeast later.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 20C in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.

Most areas will be dry on Friday with warm sunny spells developing. There will be just a few light passing showers across the south and west of the country with highest temperatures between 18C to 22C in light variable breezes.

Rain and drizzle will very slowly push up from the southwest with some heavy bursts possible. It will be a mild night with lowest temperatures between 11C to 16C in light to moderate southwest winds.

Saturday will be a rather wet day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving up across the country in a moderate southerly airflow.

The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north, but some sunny spells will develop in places too.

It will be a warm and humid day with highest temperatures between 18C to 23C, warmest across the midlands and the east.

Further falls of rain are expected overnight with some heavy bursts possible. It will be very mild and humid with hill and coastal fog

Sunday will be a breezy day with scattered outbreaks of rain. There will be some warm sunny spells too with highest temperatures between 17C to 24C, best across the eastern half of Ireland.