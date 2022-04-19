Met Éireann forecasts a few showers but a ‘good deal of dry weather’

The coming days will bring plenty of dry weather mixed with some showers at times. Photo: Mark Condren.

There will be a good deal of dry weather ahead this week, as an easterly airflow brings with it more mild and stable temperatures.

There will be rain around this week, though, with plenty of it on Tuesday as showers from the west and northwest sweep down and develop countrywide during the day.

Some showers today will be heavy with hail, with sunny spells at times. Tuesday evening should be largely dry as showers begin to ease, with highest temperatures of 13 degrees.

Temperatures may dip below freezing in places on a dry and clear Tuesday night. Fog will form in many areas as temperatures range from -1 to 3 degrees.

Wednesday will start with mist and fog for many before it lifts to reveal a sunny day.

“Most areas will be dry with sunny spells and just the chance of an isolated shower later. It will however turn cloudier in western areas with some drizzle developing on the coast. Light to moderate southerly breezes, with highs of 11 to 15 degrees,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

There will be a “good deal of dry weather” with some showers for the second half of the week, with milder conditions as temperatures hover in the mid-teens, Met Éireann have said.

Thursday will see good sunny spells, highs of 16 degrees and very well scattered showers, with just a chance of drizzle in the southwest.

Thursday night will be mild and clear with lows of 5-8 degrees, before a breezy Friday sees well scattered showers move westwards across the country. Again Friday will see highs of 16 degrees as showers die out as Friday night approaches.

The weekend will see a mix of showers and sunny spells, with more persistent showers possible on Sunday.

Saturday will be cloudy with some showers but sunny spells will break through at times with highs of 13-15, before Sunday will see further showers moving in from the Irish Sea.

Longer spells of rain could affect the south or east on Sunday and again, highs will range in the mid-teens.