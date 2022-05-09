Grab the umbrella as unsettled conditions will continue for most of the day with heavy downpours forecast.

Met Éireann has forecast a mix of rain and blustery conditions for the week ahead with temperatures dropping back slightly to the mid teens.

It will be a breezy day today with rain spreading eastwards across the country during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy at times, and lingering in the southeast until evening.

The rain will be followed by a band of showers, and some will be heavy, especially in northern areas.

There will be some late evening sunny spells in the west and northwest once the showers clear through.

It will be a blustery day with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, increasing strong at times with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C.

Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear early tonight and everywhere else there will be clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy.

South to southwest winds will generally be light to moderate but will increase fresh at times in the west and northwest with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C.

Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, heavy at times.

Highest temperatures will be between 12C to 16C, mildest in the southeast, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Tuesday night will be breezy with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the northwest.

Overnight, winds will ease, and showers will become isolated, however cloud will increase in the south and rain will move into southern coastal areas.

There will be lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds easing light to moderate by morning.

Any rain in the south and southeast will clear on Wednesday morning and otherwise there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be most frequent over the northern half of the country with highest temperatures between 11C to 16C, mildest in the southeast, in a mostly moderate west to northwest breeze.

There will be clear spells and isolated showers early on Wednesday night, but it will become cloudier overnight with patchy light rain in coastal parts of the west and northwest.

Lowest temperatures between 5C to 9C with light west to southwest winds.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and north, but largely dry elsewhere with highest temperatures between 11C to 14C in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

It will continue mostly cloudy on Thursday night with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest, but otherwise dry with lowest temperatures between 7C to 10C in a moderate southwesterly breeze.