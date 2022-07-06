Today will be a mostly dry day with just some scattered showers and highest temperatures of 16C to 22C, Met Éireann has forecast.

The best of the sun will be in the east and southeast with some light rain in the northwest.

It will be a little breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tonight will remain very mild with temperatures remaining above 13C or 14C.

"Thursday will start rather cloudy with some spells of sunshine developing through the day, best of these in the south or east,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"A good deal of dry weather with just light scattered showers.

“Highest temperatures will range from 17C in western and northern areas, to 22 or 23 degrees in the south and southeast. Northwest breeze will be light to moderate.”

There will be a good deal of dry weather for the weekend with some cloud and rain at times, especially in the northwest.

Friday will be dry in many areas with isolated showers. The best of the sunshine will be in the evening with highest temperatures of 17C to 23C.

Saturday will be largely dry with just well-scattered showers in a mix of cloud and sunny periods, with highs of 23C.

“Sunday is another mainly dry and warm day with just isolated showers and sunny spells,” the national forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, best values across Leinster and Munster with light westerly or variable breezes.

“Early days of next week are looking to bring a lot of dry weather with temperatures in the low, possibly mid, 20s.

"Somewhat cooler for the western and northwestern areas where it may be cloudier, with a chance of rain there on Tuesday.”