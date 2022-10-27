Thunderstorms and flooding are likely across Thursday and the coming weekend. File photo.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rain and thunderstorm warning which will come into effect later tonight.

The warning includes all counties in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, and Waterford.

It has been issued from 11 o’clock tonight, until 7 tomorrow morning.

In all, some 16 counties will be affected.

"Heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms likely to cause flooding,” Met Éireann said.

“A status orange weather warning is given before expected weather conditions that could significantly impact people, property and activity in an area. People in the affected areas should prepare appropriately now for the anticipated conditions.”

Gardaí have advised all road users "to take care when driving and to allow adequate time for the conditions.”

Meanwhile, the UK’s Met Office has issued a separate status yellow rainfall warning for all counties in Northern Ireland from midnight until 11 o’clock tomorrow morning.

"Heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption and flooding in a few places on Friday,” the Met Office said.

Met Éireann said the rain and thunderstorms come ahead of a mixed weekend.

“A band of heavy rain will move in from the west by this evening, bringing with it the chance of “embedded thunderstorms,” the forecaster said.

“The rain will clear all but northeast and east counties by Friday morning with clear spells and heavy showers following.”

Friday will see sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, and most frequent in the west half of the country while drier in the southeast. Highs will range to 14C-17C.

Highest temperatures will be in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher in the southwest and west.

“Rain over the southern half of the country will be heavy at times on Saturday morning, bringing a risk of flooding.

"The rain will clear northwards in the early afternoon to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds,” the national forecaster said.

Rain will clear for most by Saturday night with a chance of heavy showers along east and south coasts, possibly bringing thunderstorms to coastal areas.

Sunday will see sunny spells and scattered heavy showers becoming widespread by afternoon with highs of 13C-15C.

Met Éireann are forecasting further unsettled weather for bank holiday Monday and beyond with temperatures set to dip slightly next week.