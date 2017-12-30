News Weather

Saturday 30 December 2017

Met Eireann extends weather warning as Storm Dylan to wreak havoc with 120kmh gusts of wind

Waiting for the big storm at O'Connell Bridge Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Ian Begley

Fast-approaching Storm Dylan is set to batter the country before the new year.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

It was issued on Friday, and will remain in place until 12am on Sunday.

The warning comes as Storm Dylan approaches Ireland, bringing wind speeds of between 60kmh and 80kmh, and gusts of up to 120kmh.

Met Éireann meteorologist John Eagleton told the Irish Independent that the storm would be mostly felt in Connacht and Ulster.

"The day will be cold and bright, but [tonight] will see the storm hit Donegal bay and move to the Ulster coast.

"It will be windy everywhere, it's not a 'premiership' storm, but definitely fits the criteria of an orange warning.

"Dublin will be windy but won't be as bad as Ulster and Connacht," he said.

A status yellow wind warning was also issued yesterday for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Munster. It will remain in place until 12am on Sunday as south-west winds from Storm Dylan will reach speeds of 50kmh to 64kmh, and gusts of 100kmh.

By then the worst of the storm will be over.

However, according to Mr Eagleton, the weather will remain unsettled.

"New Year's Eve shouldn't be too bad," he said. "There will be a few showers in western counties, but most of the country will be dry and clear. However, it is difficult to give an accurate prediction because the weather will remain unsettled."

New Year's Day will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, with highest temperatures ranging from 5C to 8C, he added.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tonight and early tomorrow morning.

It is urging road users, when travelling in strong winds, to beware of objects being blown out onto the road. It said that drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

It is also urging drivers to use dipped headlights at all times.

