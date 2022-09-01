Meet Antoni, Ruadhán, Íde, Daisy and Wouter – and all the rest of this year’s storm names

Ruadhán, Íde, Betty, Daisy, Glen and Mark are just some of the names of storms that will make their way across Ireland this year, European weather forecasters have revealed.

Met Éireann has teamed up with its counterparts in the UK and the Netherlands to create the list.

The full list is Antoni, Betty, Cillian, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Íde, Johanna, Khalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Owain, Priya, Ruadhán, Sam, Tobias, Val and Wouter.

Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice caused some severe damage in Ireland and the UK.

Met Éireann's head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said storm naming is a “very important tool”.

Ms Cusack said the new roster of names will help Met Éireann to “continue to mobilise everyone to ensure we all work to minimise the effects of future events”.

“The annual unveiling of the new storm names creates greater public awareness and, crucially, during the winter when a storm is named for its potential Orange/Red impacts, it creates a more impactful public ‘call to action’ helping to save lives and property,” she said.

“During past storms, the public have responded positively to the advice given by experts.”

The head of forecasting at the Dutch weather service KNMI said the chances are “very high” that severe storms will affect Ireland, the UK and The Netherlands.

Jan Rozema said: “News on severe weather is not limited to national boundaries, so the message to UK, Irish and Dutch inhabitants will be much appreciated and understood if we share the same information, starting with storm names.

“This year we had a good example: three named storms affected the Netherlands within a week.

“A rare red warning was issued for storm Eunice, one of the most severe storms in fifty years.

“Storms Dudley and Franklin also brought significant weather impacts. For us at KNMI, it is a great privilege and advantage to work in close co-operation with our colleagues from Ireland and the UK in the communication about storms.”

The head of situational awareness with the UK Met Office said naming storms helps raise awareness of severe weather.

Will Lang said: “We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works. We know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.”