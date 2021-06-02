It was finally beginning to feel like summer this week but the month of May was cool and wet everywhere.

The last few days have seen glorious sunshine in places, even as we gear up for outbreaks of rain in most areas this afternoon. But May was certainly a mix of weather with rain, thunder, wind and sunshine all thrown into the mix.

Valentia Observatory in Kerry recorded its wettest May in 15 years, since 2006, with 186pc of its long term average rainfall.

Met Éireann released its overview of last month and reported that there were “slow moving troughs of low pressure over Ireland for much of the month.”

"This brought organised bands of rain across the country on several occasion, interspersed with showers, many of which were heavy, with numerous reports of hail and thunder throughout the month.”

It said that the first week started relatively dry before a deepening area of low pressure crossed the country from west to east on May 3 and 4, bringing wet and windy weather followed by heavy showers.

"At the beginning of the second week another deep low pressure system approached from the west. This brought widespread wet and windy weather on the 8th followed again by several days of heavy showers as the low pressure stalled and filled over Ireland.

The third and fourth week saw a continuation of this pattern, with rain or showers on most days as low pressure stayed in control. An especially deep area of low pressure crossed the country on May 20 and 21, bringing another spell of widespread wet and windy weather.

"The final few days of the month brought warmer and drier weather as high pressure built from the south,” according to Met Eireann.

Rainfall was above average everywhere last month, especially in the south and the east.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the country were below their long term average for the month. The month’s highest temperature was reported at Newport, Co Mayo on Sunday 30 May, with a temperature of 23.1C.

However, all available sunshine totals were above their long term average. The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded in May was 15.2 hours at both Dublin Airport and Cork Airport, and this was last weekend on Sunday, May 30.

Meanwhile, the number of dull days ranged from just one at Belmullet, Co Mayo to six days at Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry.

During last month, there were also reports of strong gales. Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 5.5 knots, or 10.2 km/h at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan to 13 knots or 24.1 km/h at Roche’s Point in Cork.

It is expected to be warm and dry for much of the bank holiday weekend, although there will be some rain and showers, mostly on Friday and largely in the west.