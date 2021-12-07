Man killed and another injured in two-car crash in Co Galway

A man has been killed and another injured in a two-car crash in south Co Galway.

The accident happened on the R458 between Ardrahan and Gort when the two cars were in collision at Kiltartan.

Driving conditions in the area were poor at the time as Storm Barra battered the west coast, with strong winds and heavy rain when the accident happened shortly after 3pm.

A man died in the accident and another was trapped in his vehicle before he was eventually freed and rushed to University Hospital Galway where he is being treated for his injuries.

The R458 was closed in both directions and gardai at Gort have appealed for witnesses or drivers who may have dashcam footage which might assist their investigations.