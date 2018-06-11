Make the most of the sunny skies as temperatures are set to cool towards the end of this week.

Make the most of the sunny skies - temperatures are set to cool soon

Sun worshippers enjoyed the balmy weather over the weekend, but temperatures will drop towards the end of the week and there will be patches of rainfall.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said: “The warm spell will continue for the next few days. But as the week progresses, temperatures are going to fall. “We will see some heavy rainfall from Wednesday. That will be countrywide.”

Thankfully, conditions are expected to remain pleasant throughout the country today and tomorrow. “Today, we are still looking at temperatures in the mid-teens in many parts of Ulster and Connacht and low 20s elsewhere,” Ms Gavin said.

Tomorrow, temperatures will range between 16C to 20C. Wednesday will be mild and dry to start, particularly in the eastern half of the country.

Cloud will gather throughout the day while rain and southerly winds will develop along the Atlantic seaboard by early afternoon. Coming into next weekend, there will be occasional showers with temperatures expected to be normal for this time of year.

Many families were out yesterday enjoying the sunshine at the Dublin Kite Festival on North Bull Island, Clontarf.

People were invited to bring their own kites, while others watched the creations of professional ‘kite masters’ soar.

There were several other events taking place around the country for people to make the most of the hot weather. President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina hosted the annual Family Garden Party at Áras An Uachtaráin.

The event aims to celebrate the work of people and organisations who are active in areas like community and citizenship.

Online Editors