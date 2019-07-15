Make most of the sun as normal summer weather is set to return

Sunseekers are advised to make the most of today's hot weather, as normal Irish conditions are set to return later this week.

A brief summery interlude over the weekend saw temperatures reach 24C at Met Éireann's weather stations at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, and at Shannon, Co Clare, yesterday evening.

However, it wasn't all wall-to-wall sunshine around the country as the mercury reached just 15C at Malin Head, Co Donegal, and Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

The fine weather will continue today, before the rain returns and temperatures fall back a few degrees.

Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said the weather this year has been a long way off last summer's heatwave.

"It was a typical Irish summer's weekend, but certainly not as intense as last year," he said.

Aliyah and Nathania Tobin, from Dublin, having fun in the sun in the capital. Photo: Mark Condren

"Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant, but both days will be a bit more unstable with a few showers occurring in certain places.

"Temperatures will still be in the low 20s, but this time last year we were hitting highs of 28C.

"As the week progresses, we'll have more showers throughout the country, which may continue into next weekend."

Today will start off dry and mostly sunny, before cloud increases during the afternoon and there is the chance of a few showers. Top temperatures will range between 20C and 23C.

Sunseekers make their way to the beach at Silver Strand, Co Wicklow. Photo: Justin Farrelly

Tomorrow will see scattered showers and some bright or sunny spells with temperatures peaking at 22C.

The sun will be in short supply on Wednesday as rain in the west gradually spreads eastwards during the day. The mercury will rise to 21C.

Thursday and Friday are likely to be unsettled with showers and temperatures in the high teens.

Hay fever sufferers may finally get some respite though, as the pollen count will drop from high to low from Tuesday.

Trailblazers: Inferno Fire Show thrilled the crowd at the Band on the Strand event on Lacken strand, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

The sun shone for the Kilkee by the Sea festival in Co Clare over the weekend, where thousands of families took part in a range of events at the village.

Builders of all ages grabbed their buckets and spades for the sandcastle competition, while there were fast-action water shows over at the East End Pier and at Kilkee's Boat and Fishing Club.

Hollywood stuntman Scotty Knemeyer showed off his death-defying skills, while jet boarders from around the world wowed the crowds.

Meanwhile, with the summer holidays now in full swing, charity Drinkaware has asked the public to be mindful of the dangers of drinking alcohol in the sun and urged people to never drink and swim.

