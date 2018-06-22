'Lovely, long spell of warm weather' - Met Eireann say Ireland may approach record temperatures next week

The weather is expected to warm up over the weekend and into next week, approaching close to record highs from mid week in what Met Éireann forecasters have described as a "lovely, long spell of warm weather".

Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 24C over the weekend and continue to climb into next week, topping out at up to 29C towards the latter part of next week.

The highest recorded temperature in Ireland was 33C in Kilkenny in 1887. Barbecues, patio furniture and sun cream are flying off the shelves in anticipation of the burst of warm weather expected here this weekend and beyond.

Officials at Woodie's DIY said punters were gearing up to go al fresco with the return of warm, sunny weather this weekend and well into next week, with sales of garden furniture, barbecues and even outdoor paint to spruce up the garden doing brisk sales. Tesco is also reporting a similar surge in the sales of seasonal garden supplies as well as sun cream, summer clothes and barbecue meats as well as warm weather food and drink like ice cream, salad, fruit, and beer and cider.

Morgan Rich, Nicole Darabi and Kimberley Oetegenn, all from California, at the Phoenix Park. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Some thoughtful employers are also getting in on the act and pre-ordering ice cream for their staff next week, according to Yasmin Khan, owner of Teddy's Ice Cream. "I've been inundated with companies booking events," she said, adding the Dún Laoghaire-based company is also expecting to be catering to the masses for their favourite '99' soft-serve cones this weekend

"Let the sun roll in," she said. While temperatures are dropping at night this week to as low as 2C, the nights too will warm up next week.

Irish Independent